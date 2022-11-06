Dump These 10 Stocks Immediately

As a lot of you folks know, I’m a numbers guy. I let my advanced market quantitative systems guide me in my recommendations. And I’ve learned to spot the warning signs when trouble is brewing.

Today, I want to share 10 stocks that my quantitative system recently flagged as immediate sells. Take a look below; some of these names might surprise you.

Ticker Company Name Total Grade AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. D DIS Walt Disney Company D GOOG Alphabet Inc, Class C D GOOGL Alphabet Inc, Class A D MSFT Microsoft Corporation D META Meta Platforms Inc. Class A D NKE NIKE, Inc. Class B D TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. D PYPL PayPal Holdings, Inc. D VZ Verizon Communications Inc. D

I know some of the names in here might come as a shock, but the reality is that these companies have struggled this year as they’ve been negatively impacted by sky-high inflation, low consumer sentiment and a turbulent stock market.

If you want to make real money in the current market, you won’t likely do so with any of the stocks I listed above.

As we discussed yesterday, when it comes to investing: It’s not a stock market. It’s a market of stocks.

That means it’s every stock for itself.

However, it’s not easy to find the best stocks – the ones primed for fast triple-digit gains – on your own. To do so would require hundreds of hours poring over quarterly and annual reports… earnings calls… and media stories.

Hardly anyone has that kind of time. I know I don’t.

