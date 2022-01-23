Dumba’s efforts to fight racism praised in opposing arenas as well

During a break in the action Friday night at Chicago’s United Center, the spotlight was on the Wild’s Matt Dumba.

The defenseman hadn’t just scored a goal or made a highlight-reel play that was worthy of being rehashed on the Jumbotron. Instead, what the rival Blackhawks were acknowledging Dumba for had nothing to do with his hockey skills.

“Honestly, I was taken aback by it,” Dumba said after the game, which finished a 5-1 victory for the Wild. “Just so appreciative and honored. To do this in an away building, in a divisional matchup, huge respect to all the guys over there standing with us and being allies in this fight. Just really appreciative of the support we’ve gotten.

“Honestly, don’t know what to say. It’s a pretty big honor for it to be brought up in the middle of a game like that.”

In a video tribute that played during the first period, Chicago recognized Dumba and his efforts to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion in hockey by showcasing the anti-racism speech he gave two seasons ago ahead of a Blackhawks playoff game in the NHL bubble and his current work with the Hockey Diversity Alliance.

Earlier this month, the HDA, which was established in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody to eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey, released a video of HDA members, including Dumba, discussing racism in the game.

That conversation, which was filmed last August in Toronto, lasted 90 minutes.

“You can talk forever about it because it’s been going on for so long,” said Dumba, who mentioned that teammate Jordan Greenway received explicit messages after Greenway collided with Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper in a recent game.

The campaign also launched hockey tape that says, “Racism has no place in hockey” and “#TapeOutHate.”

Not only did Dumba and his teammates use the tape in warmups on Jan. 8 vs. Washington at Xcel Energy Center, but Dumba said he explained the initiative to his teammates and the video was the talk of the Wild locker room.

“Whenever anyone sees the tape, too, it’s spreading that awareness and creating another potential conversation,” said Dumba, who is Filipino-Canadian. “So, I think the hockey world is doing such a great job.”

Aside from his involvement with the HDA as a founding member, Dumba also continues to contribute to the local community. Another Hockey Without Limits Camp, which Dumba started last year to improve diversity in hockey and help provide more children the opportunity to play, is scheduled for February.

“For so long you almost feel like you’re an outcast and now that you have support from different guys across the league, every tier of hockey you’re seeing the support and kids get up and get behind what you’re doing,” Dumba said. “It just empowers you to be yourself, to be your truest self.”

Spurgeon returns

Captain Jared Spurgeon was back in action on Saturday, the second return he has made this season from the same lower-body injury.

After missing eight games initially, Spurgeon reaggravated the issue Dec.16 and then sat out another seven.

With Spurgeon available, the Wild assigned rookie Calen Addison to the taxi squad after he had a goal and assist Friday for the first multipoint effort of his NHL career.

“We talked to Addy and just said, ‘If it wasn’t one of the best defensemen in the league and our captain, you would not be coming out,’ ” coach Dean Evason said. “We’re real happy with the way his progression has shaken out.”

Talbot suits up

Cam Talbot also rejoined the Wild, backing up Kaapo Kahkonen and cracking the lineup for the first time since he left the Winter Classic on Jan. 1 because of a lower-body injury.

Andrew Hammond, who had been Kahkonen’s backup while Talbot was out, was moved to the taxi squad.