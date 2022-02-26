Duke’s hot start carries Blue Devils past Syracuse

Duke didn’t have much trouble following up a big road win earlier this week with another ACC road win.

The No. 7 Blue Devils beat Syracuse 97-72 on Saturday night at the Carrier Dome, shooting above 50% and jumping out to a 30-point lead in the first half of the last schedule meeting between coaches Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim.

Duke (25-4, 15-3 ACC) moved closer to its first regular-season ACC title since 2010 behind a career-high 28 points from sophomore center Mark Williams, plus 21 points from Paolo Banchero and 20 from AJ Griffin.

It’s the first time since 2018 that Duke had three players score at least 20 points – that was when Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish accomplished the feat.

Duke made 7 of its first 8 3-pointers, buoyed by 3-for-3 clips by both Banchero and Griffin. It was 14-0 after 4½ minutes, 41-13 at the 8-minute mark and 48-18 with five minutes left in the first half.

The end of the first half didn’t go exactly to Duke’s plan, with Syracuse (15-14, 9-9) scoring the final 11 points.

Buddy Boeheim made a jumper to start the second half and make it a 15-point game, but that’s as close as the Orange got. Duke’s lead hovered between 18-25 for the majority of the second half.

Banchero had a season-high nine assists, feeding Williams in some crisp low-post passing that dismantled Syracuse’s zone.

Griffin was 6-for-10 on 3-pointers – making him a combined 11-for-19 from long range against the Orange this season.

Jeremy Roach added 10 points, the third time in the last four games that he’s scored in double digits.