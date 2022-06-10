‘Duke Nukem’ Film From ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators In Works At Legendary Entertainment – The Hamden Journal

Legendary Entertainment is developing a Duke Nukem film after acquiring rights to the video game franchise from Gearbox, The Hamden Journal can confirm. Legendary will produce the feature along with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg for Counterbalance Entertainment and Marla Studio’s Jean Julien Baronnet.

Launched with a self-titled debut in 1991, Duke Nukem centers on the L.A.-based action hero of the same name, who looks to fend off an alien invasion. The franchise has set the bar for first-person shooter titles with its groundbreaking design and technical achievements and has generated more than $1 billion in revenue and continues to be a cultural and economic mainstay—entertaining scores of millions around the globe. Its most recent release, Duke Nukem Forever, debuted in 2011 after Gearbox acquired the rights to the franchise from Apogee Software Ltd.

Counterbalance’s Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg are also the executive producers and showrunners of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated Karate Kid reminagining, Cobra Kai. Heald additionally penned the Hot Tub Time Machine franchise for MGM. Hurwitz and Schlossberg were behind New Line’s popular Harold & Kumar film franchise, as well as hit comedies Blockers and American Reunion. In addition to Cobra Kai, the production company, with Dina Hillier as the Head of Development, is currently developing projects under their overall deal at Sony Pictures Television. Also in the works from Counterbalance is an action-comedy series titled Obliterated for Netflix, which will go into production this summer. The company will also produce a feature adaption of History Channel’s hit series Ancient Aliens with Legendary, with Heald directing.

Baronnet co-founded the production company Marlas Studios, specializing in video game adaptations. Previously, he was the CEO of EuropaCorp and founder and CEO of Ubisoft Film & Television (formerly Ubisoft Motion Pictures).

Counterbalance Entertainment is represented by CAA. Heald is also represented by Howard Abramson of Behr Abramson Levy; Hurwitz and Schlossberg by Adam Kaller of Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.