Duke now favored vs. Texas Tech

Duke is no longer a plucky underdog in the Sweet 16, with its four potential first-round NBA picks and Hall of Fame coach.

Texas Tech was favored most of this week by 1.5 points at BetMGM over the Blue Devils, which might have surprised some casual fans. Duke is one of college basketball’s biggest brand names as the No. 2 seed in the West region, ahead of No. 3 seed Texas Tech.

Maybe that’s what pushed bettors to take Duke and lead to a big line change. As of midday Thursday, the favorite had switched and Duke was -1.5 at BetMGM. Texas Tech was -120 odds (bet $120 to win $100) as the 1.5-point underdog.

The line move isn’t all that surprising. It’s not just that Duke is a bigger name. There are good reasons to bet the Blue Devils. They are loaded with future NBA talent, including freshman Paolo Banchero, a potential top-five pick. While Duke hasn’t played great basketball lately, failing to cover the spread in five of its last six games and trailing Michigan State in the second round of the tournament last weekend before rallying late, the last five minutes against the Spartans were dominant. It showed how good Duke can be.

And yes, the Blue Devils have Mike Krzyzewski coaching them. You might have heard he’s retiring after the season.

Texas Tech is good too. The Red Raiders have the top-ranked defense in the nation, according to KenPom’s efficiency rankings. They have beat quality teams in a deep and tough Big 12. There’s a reason they were favored most of the week.

But the bettors are speaking. Duke is +1400 to win the tournament and +400 to advance to the Final Four. Maybe those lines will move soon too.