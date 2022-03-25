Duke edges Texas Tech to extend Coach K’s retirement tour

Early in the first half of his latest win-or-retire Sweet 16 game, Mike Krzyzewski made it clear that trying to extend his career isn’t weighing too heavily on him.

A grinning Krzyzewski jokingly signaled for a blocking foul after Duke’s Jeremy Roach careened into a referee trying to save a loose ball from going out of bounds.

Duke seemed to take a cue from its legendary head coach during tense moments in Thursday’s 78-73 victory over Texas Tech. In a fiercely contested game that featured a flurry of late lead changes, the Blue Devils stayed loose and calm under pressure, finishing the game on a 12-5 run to keep their quest alive to send Krzyzewski out on top.

Paolo Banchero sank one of the game’s biggest shots, a 3-pointer that gave Duke the lead for good with just under three minutes to go. Jeremy Roach hit a pair of jumpers to extend the lead to five and Wendell Moore and A.J. Griffin closed the game out at the free throw line.

While Duke did its part in setting up a heavily anticipated Elite Eight showdown with Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed did not. Arkansas toppled the Zags earlier on Thursday night, meaning it will be the fourth-seeded Razorbacks facing the Blue Devils in Saturday’s West Regional final.

Krzyzewski’s future has hovered over every Duke game for weeks, but that certainly wasn’t the only fascinating aspect of Thursday’s matchup. This was a clash of title contenders who were built wildly differently.

Duke features almost exclusively four- and five-star recruits, NBA prospects who have been hailed as elite players since before they entered high school in some cases. Texas Tech relies on a collection of guys with a chip on their shoulder, guys who have heard for years they weren’t good enough for one league or another and are motivated to prove those naysayers wrong.

What made Texas Tech a potentially scary draw for Duke was the fearsome no-middle defense that the Red Raiders deploy. Mark Adams teaches three bedrock principles: Keep the ball out of the paint, rotate fast and maintain constant ball pressure.

Not only had Duke not faced a defense like Texas Tech’s, the Blue Devils hadn’t faced any elite defenses this season. Gonzaga was the only opponent Duke faced this season with a defense ranked in KenPom’s top 30.

