Check out photos from the Duke Blue Devils’ rivalry basketball game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

The two ACC rivals come into the game not ranked, but the rivalry intensity is still there in Cameron.

Duke came away with the 63-57 win behind the play of Dereck Lively and Jeremy Roach.

Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) works against North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis greets Duke head coach Jon Scheyer before Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

The Cameron Crazies await North Carolina before Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Duke’s Ryan Young (15) battles for a rebound with North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) during the first half on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) reacts after a basket in the first half against Duke on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke’s Dereck Lively II (1) celebrates after slamming in two with 1:37 left in the game to put Duke up 59-57 during Duke’s 63-57 victory over UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) celebrates after scoring during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor (5) steals the ball from North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) walks off the court after Duke’s 63-57 victory over UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor (5) blocks the shot by North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) late in the second half of Duke’s 63-57 victory over UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) scores with 23 seconds left in the game to put Duke up 61-57 during Duke’s 63-57 victory over UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (30) puts up a shot against North Carolina’s Pete Nance (32)) during the first half on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) shoots as Duke’s Jacob Grandison (13) and Ryan Young (15) defend during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer greets the fans after Duke’s 63-57 victory over UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) is called for a foul against Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) in the first half on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) gets the ball from Duke’s Dereck Lively II (1) and Jeremy Roach (3) during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

North Carolina’s Pete Nance (32) collides with Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (30) during the first half on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) blocks a shot by Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) in the first half on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) drives past Duke’s Mark Mitchell (25) during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) puts up a shot against North Carolina’s Seth Trimble (0) during the first half on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer watches his team on offense in the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis gets behind this team as they open an early lead against Duke on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) defends Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) during the second half on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer reacts to a call against his team in the second half against North Carolina on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke’s Dereck Lively II (1) dunks to give the Blue Devils a 59-57 lead with 1:32 to play and helping to secure their 63-57 win over North Carolina on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) misses a three point attempt with 1:05 to play in the second half against Duke on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. The Tar Heels did not score in the final 3:57 of play.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis retrieves the ball after the Tar Heels lost it out of bounds in the second half against Duke on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke’s Dereck Lively II (1) defends North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) in the second half on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has a word with official Roger Ayers in the second half against Duke on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer huddles with his assistants, Jai Lucas, Chris Carrawell and Amile Jefferson in the second half against North Carolina on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke’s Jaylen Blakes (2) defends North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) in the second half on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis directs his team defense in the first half against Duke on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) gets a dunk in the second half against Duke on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Bacot lead North Carolina with 14 points.

Duke’s Dereck Lively II (1) defends North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) in the second half on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) drives to the basket between North Carolina’s D’Marco Dunn (11) and Armando Bacot (5) in the first half on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Roach lead all scores with 20 points in the Blue Devils’ 63-57 victory.

North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) breaks through the Duke defense for a reverse layup in the second half on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Love scored 12 points.