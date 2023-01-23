Duke basketball’s road woes continue as Blue Devils fall to struggling Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech shot the ball better than any team has all season against Duke, and the last shot made the difference.

MJ Collins’ pull-up jumper with 13.6 seconds to play broke a 75-all tie and propelled the Hokies to a 78-75 win over Duke in ACC basketball at Cassell Coliseum.

After Collins hit his jumper, he hit a free throw with 3.9 seconds left after Duke’s Tyrese Proctor missed a 3-pointer with 4.4 seconds left.

Duke regained possession with 3.2 seconds left, but Hunter Cattoor stole the in-bounds pass to seal the win.

In halting a seven-game losing streak, Virginia Tech (12-8, 2-7 ACC) shot 57.1% from the field. No team had shot better than 47.3% against the Blue Devils in a game this season.

Grant Basile, a 6-9 senior transfer who played at Wright State last season, scored 24 points to lead Virginia Tech. Sean Pedulla pumped in 16 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cattoor hit five 3-pointers to score 15 points.

Virginia Tech hit 10 of 19 3-pointers in the game.

Kyle Filipowski led Duke (14-6, 5-4) with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (30) and Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile (21) go after the ball during the first half of Duke’s game against Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, VA., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Dariq Whitehead scored 10 points before he landed awkwardly on his left leg while battling for a loose ball and didn’t play over the game’s final 17:10 after being helped to the locker room.

The fifth tie of the second half, at 67-all, turned into a Virginia Tech lead when Cattoor drilled his fifth 3-pointer of the game for a 70-67 Hokies lead.

Basile extended it to 72-67 with 6:01 to play with a basket in the lane.

Virginia Tech led 74-69 before Proctor drove the lane and zipped a pass to Ryan Young for a reverse layup.

With 1:30 to play, Filipowski hit 1 of 2 free throws cutting the Hokies lead to 74-72.

Justyn Mutts hit a free throw with 1:04 to play giving the Hokies a 75-72 lead.

After a Duke timeout, Proctor hit an open 3-pointer with 38.5 seconds remaining tying the score at 75.

After trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half and 45-38 at halftime, the Blue Devils hit the Hokies with a barrage of 3-pointers to move in front in the second half.

Duke hit four 3-pointers over the first four minutes after halftime, with Filipowski nailing two. Mark Mitchell’s 3-pointer with 16:12 left tied the game at 51.

The Blue Devils continued their push to take a 58-53 lead when Proctor scored on a driving layup with 13:45 to play.

The Hokies battled back with a 10-1 run to move back in front. Basile scored five points during that stretch as Virginia Tech took a 63-59 lead.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer yells to his players during a timeout during the first half of Duke’s game against Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, VA., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

A Dereck Lively slam dunk and a Filipowski layup changed that for Duke to forge a 63-all tie with 9:35 left.

Even though Duke scored the game’s first seven points, Virginia Tech’s red-hot shooting easily erased that deficit as the Hokies led by as many as 13 points before taking a 45-38 halftime lead.

Virginia Tech made 10 of 13 shots, including 5 of 7 3-pointers, over the game’s first 10 minutes. Cattoor hit three of those 3-pointers.

When Pedulla drilled a 3-pointer with 2:05 to play in the half, the Hokies led 43-30.

The Blue Devils, though, closed the half in solid fashion. While Virginia Tech missed three free throws, Filipowski hit three after being fouled attempting a 3-pointer. Lively slammed home two points on a lob pass from Proctor and Filipowski drilled a 3-pointer with four seconds left in the half cutting the Virginia Tech lead to 45-38 at intermission.

Virginia Tech hit 17 of 25 shots in the first half (68%), including 7 of 10 3-pointers. Duke committed four early turnovers before Roach entered the game as a reserve. The Blue Devils didn’t turn it over in the half’s final 13:46.