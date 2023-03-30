Dueling semitruck drivers go head to head in road rage clash, Louisiana video shows

Two tractor-trailers took over a Louisiana highway in an apparent road rage incident, leading to an arrest, the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

On March 28, a video began circulating on social media showing two tractor-trailers on a Louisiana highway appearing to try and hit one another, driving from side-to-side on the road.

The video, originally taken by someone in a vehicle behind the tractor-trailers, showed the two trucks veering towards each other and then running off the road.

“I haven’t ever seen 2 big trucks fighting in the middle of (the) road.. And before I started videoing, one of the trucks hit the other’s trailer with his, nearly causing him to wreck,” Kristin Hill Wilson wrote in the caption of the video. “I literally could not believe what I was witnessing.”

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that it was made aware of the video the following morning, and deputies worked to identify the two drivers.

Deputies said they believed it was a road rage incident, but they were still investigating what may have started the conflict.

The first driver, a 44-year-old man, was identified and charged with reckless operation with no accident and aggravated obstruction of a highway, deputies said.

He was taken into custody, deputies said, and his truck was towed.

Deputies said the second driver had also been identified and is cooperating with the sheriff’s office by driving back to the area to turn himself in.

“The video itself greatly assisted in the identification of these drivers. We also appreciate the many residents online who have shown support and faith in our ability to identify, locate, and make an arrest on these individuals,” the sheriff’s office said. “It is concerning, however, that our office did not receive any calls regarding the incident at the time it was taking place.”

The sheriff’s office went on to say that social media should not be used to report crimes.

The incident took place outside Shreveport, about 310 miles northwest of New Orleans.

Story continues

Driver tries to help woman they hit with car, TN cops say. Then she’s run over again

School bus driver spots unresponsive 78-year-old lying in driveway, CT police say

Man accused of attacking 9-year-old at library faces new charge, California cops say

2 killed, 5 injured at shooting outside rapper Yo Gotti’s Memphis restaurant, cops say