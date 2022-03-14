Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche

Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season. (Getty)

The first domino has fallen.

ESPN’s Kevin Weekes was first to report that the Anaheim Ducks have sent defenseman Josh Manson to the first-place Colorado Avalanche. In return, the Ducks will receive defensive prospect Drew Helleson and a second-round draft pick.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Manson has been considered one of the top rental defenders in the trade market over the last few weeks and months. His numbers aren’t wildly impressive from either a production or shot and goal share standpoint, but he’s logged big minutes for the Ducks for the better part of the last eight seasons.

Manson is in the final season of a contract that pays him $4.1 million annually. Anaheim will retain 50 percent in order to facilitate the deal.

Where he fits within Colorado’s ultra-talented defensive core seems clear — he’ll slot in behind Cale Makar and Devon Toews on a second pairing with Samuel Girard. Ryan Murray and Erik Johnson are currently holding down the middle-pair responsibilities with Girard out with injury, and will likely be bumped down to the third pair to round out the Avalanche d-core.

Colorado has in some ways been playing down a top tour-ready defenseman this season after dealing Ryan Graves to the New Jersey Devils in the offseason.

On the flip side, Helleson is in his third season with Boston College after being selected 47th overall in 2019. He’s represented the United States at multiple levels of international play, including the World Juniors in 2021 where he was teammates with Ducks rookie star Trevor Zegras.

Anaheim is likely not done moving bodies in their continued rebuild. Hampus Lindholm, Rickard Rakell and Max Comtois have been rumoured as potential trade chips.

