Ducks’ Jakob Silfverberg fires home brutal own goal

Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg fired a puck into his own net during Tuesday’s game against the Sharks. (Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports)

This is the Anaheim Ducks’ 2022-23 season in a nutshell.

In a bizarre sequence on Tuesday night, Jakob Silfverberg accidentally scored on his own goalie, Anthony Stolarz, as his team faced the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in a nationally televised game on ESPN.

The contest was a high-scoring affair, but the most memorable — and most embarrassing — goal came from Silfverberg, who messed up and tied the game for the Sharks late in the second period.

The Ducks forward attempted to pick up the stick of the Sharks’ Timo Meier to sweep the puck away, but ended up putting it in his own net with a rocket, tying the game at four.

Meier was credited with the goal since he last touched the puck before Silfverberg sent it past Stolarz. The goalie attempted to make a save, but it was too late as he got beat under the arm. You can’t blame Stolarz, who looked up at the heavens right after the tally, as he did not expect his own teammate to beat him in a tight game.

Meier finished with two goals on the night. You could say that Silfverberg was feeling generous and looking to help him get a potential hat trick.

The only good news for Silfverberg is the Ducks ended up winning the game 6-5 in a shootout. It would have stung a lot more for him had the Ducks lost the contest.

Silfverberg better be ready to get teased about this humiliating sequence for a while, as it is the early frontrunner for Blunder of the Year. He technically has posted three goals in nine games so far this season, but we all know he really has four.

Anaheim currently sits 28th in the overall league standings with a 3-6-1 record and seven points after 10 games.

