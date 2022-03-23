‘Duck Dynasty’ Siblings Launch ‘Duck Family Treasure’ on FOX Nation – The Hamden Journal

The Duck Dynasty clan is spreading its wings again. Jase and Jep Robertson, the sons of patriarch Phil Robertson, will star in Duck Family Treasure for FOX Nation this June.

The unscripted show will follow the siblings as they hunt for buried treasure alongside their Uncle Si and historian Murry Crowe. Here’s the official logline: “Each episode will feature the Robertson family as they search for precious treasures, rare artifacts, and hidden gems. Throughout their journey, the Robertsons will also showcase the people, places, and lessons they encounter along the way. Missy and Jessica Robertson, Jase and Jep’s wives, and other members of the Robertson family will also be featured on the show.”

The 10-part series is from Warm Springs Prods. and Jase Robertson will exec produce, along with Korie Robertson and Zach Dasher. Chris Richardson and Marc Pierce will serve as EPs for Warm Springs.

“Since adding the coveted Duck Dynasty series to our platform in 2020, the response from our subscribers proved they were in the market for more,” said FOX Nation president Jason Klarman in a statement. “We’re proud to offer this original one-of-a-kind show in addition to our already extensive library of lifestyle and entertainment content.”

Duck Dynasty aired on A&E from 2012-17 and followed the Robertson Family’s successful business that catered to duck hunters. The Robertson men were known for their beards and Evangelical Christian views. DD spawned several spinoffs.

FOX Nation, the sister streaming service of FOX News Channel, launched in 2018.