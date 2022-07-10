Duchess of Cambridge hands Wimbledon trophy to Russian-born champion Elena Rybakina – AFP

The Duchess of Cambridge handed Russian-born Elena Rybakina the Wimbledon trophy in an embarrassing end to the championships for organisers.

The All England Club incurred a six-figure fine and lost Wimbledon its ranking points for banning Russian and Belarusian players from the Championships this year. Their bold stance against Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine invasion was made in part to avoid the unpalatable image of a royal family member handing a Russian player the winner’s trophy, but it turned out to be in vain.

Wimbledon’s worst fears were realised when Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, who was born and raised in Moscow, became the unlikely women’s champion after defeating Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2.

She was handed the Venus Rosewater Dish by the Duchess – who is the club’s royal patron – in a moment that will be relished by the Russian regime.

Rybakina, 23, only changed her nationality four years ago, to benefit from better financial support from the Kazakhstan tennis federation. While she insisted this week that she was proud to be Kazakhstan’s first major finalist – and now champion – her family remains based in Moscow.

The Russian Tennis Federation’s president said this week that he was “rooting for her” and Andrei Chesnokov – a former Russian player – told local media “let’s congratulate the Royal Family, they will have to congratulate someone from Russia”.

In her winner’s speech on Centre Court, Rybakina referred to the experience of playing in front of British royalty.

“Thank you to the royal box, it’s unbelievable to play in front of you,” she said.

Rybakina added: “I was super nervous before the match. I’ve never felt something like this. Big thanks to the crowd for the support all this two weeks.

“I want to thank Ons for the great match and everything you achieved. I think you are an inspiration for everybody. You have an amazing game, it was a joy to play against you and I learned so much today.

“It’s true I didn’t expect to be in the second week. To be a winner is just amazing. I don’t have the words to say how happy I am.”