Duchess Meghan investigates female stereotypes in ‘Archetypes,’ her first Spotify series

Actress-turned-royal Duchess Meghan is adding podcast host to her resumé.

On Thursday, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry announced the release of “Archetypes,” their first podcast series made as part of their company Archewell Audio’s multi-year partnership with Spotify, this summer.

“Archetypes” will be hosted by Duchess Meghan, who will interview historians and other experts about the origins of stereotypes that negatively impact women, according to a press release.

The former “Suits” star will also have candid conversations with women about the effects of these harmful labels.

“This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us,” Meghan says in a teaser clip from the podcast released on Spotify Thursday. “But where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were honored with the President’s Award at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.

This question, she says, is at the heart of “Archetypes.”

“I’ll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives,” she continues. “And I’ll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place.”

Though “Archetypes” is the first series from the couple’s Spotify deal, the royals have already dabbled in podcasting, releasing their first digital audio program, a holiday special, on Spotify in December 2020.

The special featured a slew of celebrity guests and focused on what helped people get through the hardships of 2020. It also ended with a special surprise: an audio message from the couple’s then-1-year-old son Archie.

“Happy… New…Year!” he piped, followed by much giggling and cheering from his parents.

Since then, the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June 2021. At the time, the couple said in a statement on their website Archewell that their daughter is “more than we could have ever imagined and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.”

