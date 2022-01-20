Dubouloz joins mountain greats with solo climb of Grandes Jorasses

The Daily Beast

Cops Call BS on Denver Dad’s Story After Near-Fatal Hike With Son

Denver PoliceA dad in Colorado is accused of attempted first-degree murder after he and his son were rescued from fenced-off icy water in Denver.Michael Ninomiya, 42, was arrested Wednesday, a week after emergency responders from the Denver Fire Department fished him and his son out of a drainage culvert, according to the Denver Police Department.While Ninomiya allegedly emerged with a laceration on his forehead, doctors treating the injured five-year-old at the Children’s Hospital told cops tha