Dublin Coffman grad Steiner breaks collegiate record in 200-meter run

Abby Steiner of Kentucky celebrates after winning the women’s 200m in a collegiate record 21.80 on Saturday.

Dublin Coffman graduate Abby Steiner is a national champion again.

The Kentucky sprinter earned her first outdoor title by finishing first in the 200-meter dash in collegiate-record time (21.8 seconds) Saturday at the NCAA outdoor championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Steiner and teammates Karimah Davis, Dajour Miles and Alexis Holmes also won the title in the 4×400-meter relay.

Steiner, who had twice won the indoor title in the 200-meter dash, beat LSU’s Favour Ofili, the Southeastern Conference champion in the event, to win the race. Ofili had set the previous collegiate record (21.96 seconds) earlier this season.

Steiner’s time was the fastest 200-meter dash in the world this year among women.

Abby Steiner of Kentucky celebrates after winning the women’s 200m in a collegiate record 21.80 on Saturday.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet,” Steiner said. “Just looking back on the meet from last year, I was watching it from my couch, and so much has gone into just being at this meet in the first place. I’m just surrounded by so many amazing people at Kentucky, my family was able to be here, so these are moments I’m going to hold onto forever.”

Steiner was held from the 2021 championships for Achilles tendinitis that also kept her from participating in qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

She ran the third leg in UK’s 4×400-meter relay team, which won its title in 3:22.55.

At Coffman, Steiner won four consecutive state outdoor titles in the 200 and state titles in each of her final three prep seasons in the 100 with a time of 11.08.

Abby Steiner reacts after running the third leg on Kentucky’s victorious women’s 4 x 400m relay on Saturday.

At the Southeastern Conference meet Feb. 26, she ran 22.09 seconds in the 200 meters to set the American indoor record. Then on March 12 in Birmingham, Alabama, she ran 22.16 to win her second consecutive NCAA title.

The Louisville Courier Journal and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Abby Steiner of Kentucky sets NCAA record in 200-meter run.