DSA faces rupture over not expelling Jamaal Bowman

It’s no socialist party anymore.

The Democratic Socialists of America have officially moved to dissolve its anti-Israel Boycott Divestment and Sanctions Working Group because of ongoing protests from the group over the DSA decision not to expel Rep. Jamaal Bowman for visiting Israel and meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennet last year.

“On February 18 the [National Political Committee] … asked the BDS and Palestine Solidarity Working Group to take down a thread on Twitter. The reason for asking the thread to be taken down was that it contained misinformation about what Bowman’s office told DSA in an an off-the-record meeting,” the DSA said in a March 18 statement explaining the decision.

“It is not appropriate — especially for an official DSA body — to violate agreements to respect the confidentiality of sensitive information, misrepresent those facts and make accusations,” they added.

The BDS working group Twitter account was subsequently suspended.

The turmoil does not indicate an official change in DSA policy toward Israel. The organization has repeatedly stressed that they remain committed to the BDS movement which is an international campaign aimed as isolating Israel economically as a form of protest over alleged mistreatment of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

But top DSA leaders said the ongoing imbroglio had begun to cause a rift with the organization’s brightest stars.

“This level of vitriol in our organization, especially targeted against people largely on our side, is what has caused members of The Squad to indicate to us that they have felt alienated from DSA, and have felt pressured to distance themselves from us, or worse,” said NPC member Gustavo Gordillo.

The BDS Working Group is responsible for organizing messaging on the issue and developing questionaries for candidates seeking the DSA endorsement, according to group insiders.