Drunken, naked brawl breaks out at Disney World

A “Jerry Springer”-style brawl broke out at Disney World between a pair of drunken, naked sisters, culminating in the duo tussling in the bushes after one slipped on the other’s vomit, according to court papers.

The newly revealed, late October incident “reads like the plot of an episode of ‘The Jersey Shore,’” according to Disney blog WDWNT, and is the latest in a series of headline-grabbing dustups at the Orlando, Florida, theme park.

The ill-fated evening started out with the sisters, who were tourists from New Jersey, grabbing dinner at Disney Springs at a steakhouse and then hitting an Irish pub for drinks, according to details recently revealed in Florida circuit court papers.

When the sisters, ages 29 and 31, were ready to go back to their hotel off the resort property, their phone died and a Disney security guard helped them call an Uber. The Uber driver refused to take them, saying they were too drunk, so the security guard called a taxi.

While they were waiting, the pair began arguing. The older sister called the younger sister a “bad mom” and slapped her, according to court papers. In return, the younger sister allegedly threatened to punch her.

Disney World has experienced a string of fights at its theme parks, according to Disney blogs. Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via ZUMA

Police from the Orlando County Sheriff’s Office arrived around 12:40 a.m. to find the younger sister screaming and crying near Cirque du Soleil, steps from the Watermelon and Mango parking lots. She was stripped down to only her underwear and sandals, court papers said.

“After attempting to calm the situation, [the security manager] said one female slapped the other in the face,” the sheriff’s report said. “At that point, both females began punching, slapping, and pulling each other’s hair.”

The security manager pulled the two drunk women apart. But in true, trashy, reality-show fashion, they rushed at each other.

“Once separated, both sisters ran at each other, slipped in [the younger sister’s] vomit, then fell into the bushes while still fighting,” the report said. According to the security guard, the younger sister “ran a few feet away and took off her dress, exposing her breasts. Shortly after, they began to punch each other again.”

Eventually, the pair were separated and arrested.

Disney didn’t have video of the brawl, the report said, adding that when police questioned the younger sister, all she wanted to talk about was how she “didn’t like her sister’s boyfriend.”

Both women were arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence, battery, and disorderly intoxication. The state’s attorney’s office declined to pursue criminal charges. Each of the sisters, who didn’t sustain any injuries, also requested the other not be prosecuted.

The sisters began fighting at Disney Springs, which is part of Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Universal Images Group via Getty

The sisters’ night began in Disney Springs (seen here) and ended in the Orlando sheriff’s office. Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A rep for Disney World did not return requests for comment.