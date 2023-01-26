Drunk driver allegedly kills tourist on San Diego trip

A 22-year-old Arizona woman hoping to enjoy the holiday weekend with her boyfriend in San Diego was killed by a drunk driver in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Vanessa Abigail Urbina Aragonez was standing on the side of the road in the Crown Point area when Nestor Alejandro Hernandez, also 22, allegedly slammed into her.

Her boyfriend, 24-year-old Brian Armenta Zamora, was left seriously injured and had to be rescued from underneath the pick-up truck, officials said.

Both the young couple and the alleged drunk driver had each been partying just before the tragedy happened.

“It’s not fair,” Aragonez’s brother, Eduardo Urbina, told NBC San Diego. “Someone just wanted to have one night of fun and destroyed a life because of that it’s not worth it.”

Urbina and Zamora left a bar and called an Uber after they realized their SUV, parked on Riviera Drive, had a flat, Eduardo said.

Urbina was standing near the passenger side door just before 1:30 a.m. when a man driving a pick-up truck struck her, the Medical Examiner said.





Vanessa Abigail Urbina Aragonez died after a drunk driver slammed into her, San Diego officials said. KPNX-TV Phoenix





Urbina, who was on the trip with her boyfriend, was pronounced dead at the scene. KPNX-TV Phoenix

The young woman was pronounced dead on the street “due to obvious trauma,” the record states.

Zamora, who had been pinned underneath the car, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

San Diego police did not respond to The Post’s calls for comment.

Eduardo told 12News that his sister, a full-time nursing student at Mesa Community College, and Zamora had been dating for six years and hoped to get married soon.

Nestor Alejandro Hernandez was charged with driving under the influence.

Urbina was a full-time nursing student at Mesa Community College.



Advertisement

“Her soul spoke to you,” Eduardo said. ‘It was a nice, kind soul. There never was a dull moment around my sister. She always had you laughing in some kind of way. Just a bright person who always made your day better.”

Hernandez was arrested and booked into a San Diego detention facility without bail, arrest records show.

He faces charges of first-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.