Drunk Delta passenger allegedly kisses flight attendant

A man flying to Alaska to settle his dead friend’s estate allegedly “made sexual advances” toward a Delta flight attendant and kissed him on the neck – and also broke a tray bearing the captain’s meal, authorities say.

First-class passenger David Alan Burk, 61, created a “level 2 security threat” aboard the April 10 flight from Minnesota, according to probable cause affidavit obtained by The Post

As a first-class passenger, Burk was entitled to a drink before takeoff from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, but the crew member told him he “ran out of time” to serve him red wine, according to the document.

Burk then got “snippy” with the flight attendant – identified only as T.C. – saying: “Well, that’s why I like you guys. Why can’t I get my pre-departure drink?”

The crew member “made it a priority to give Burk his red wine after takeoff as soon as the flight attendants were allowed to get up,” according to the document.

When T.C. later picked up Burk’s tray after dinner, the passenger shook his hand – and then things got out of hand on the way to the lavatory.

“Burk stood next to T.C. and told him, ‘Oh, you’re so beautiful,’” the affidavit states.

“T.C. smiled and politely said, ‘Thank you.’ Burk then asked, ‘Can I have a kiss?’ T.C. replied, ‘No, thank you,’ to which Burk then said, ‘Okay, well on the neck then,’” the document continues.

“While the plane was in flight, Burk then grabbed T.C.’s neck, pulling him toward Burk, and purposefully kissed T.C.’s neck. T.C. stated he was ‘very uncomfortable and caught off-guard’ by what Burk had just done,” it says.





“T.C. never gave verbal consent or implicit consent to Burk to allow him to touch or kiss T.C., or to make him think it was okay to do so,” it says.

The flight attendant took refuge in the back of the cabin, after which his colleagues told him that his alleged suitor “had just broken the tray and plate containing the captain of the plane’s meal, which had not been served yet.”

The pilot contacted airport dispatch to report the incident.

Burk appeared “wasted” and fell asleep after drinking three glasses of red wine, the affidavit states.

After arriving in Anchorage, the passenger allegedly told FBI agents he didn’t recall using the lavatory on the flight and insisted that he had only consumed one glass of wine before going to sleep.





“When asked if Burk kissed T.C., Burk stated, ‘[He] never kissed anybody,’” according to the affidavit. “When asked if Burk recalled breaking a plate on a tray filled with food, Burk stated, ‘I didn’t even eat on that flight.’

“When it was clarified that the plate of food and tray that was broken was near or on the cart located next to the front restroom, Burk replied, ‘I don’t recall going to the bathroom at all on that flight,’” it states.

Burk — who confessed that he had consumed “a lot” of alcohol before the flight — initially claimed he was in Alaska for a funeral before saying “he is the executor of his recently deceased friend’s estate.”

The passenger was charged with interfering with flight crew members and making false statements before being released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on April 27.

Burk told The Daily Beast that his attorney would be “speaking with the prosecution,” and that he would be available to comment later. The lawyer, Lance Wells, did not respond to a request for comment by the outlet.

The Post has reached out to Delta for comment.