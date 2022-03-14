Drone shows destruction in Mariupol, where officials say 2,500 Ukrainians have died

Shocking drone footage shows the almost complete destruction of Ukraine’s hardest-hit city, Mariupol — where officials on Monday claimed at least 2,500 residents have been killed by Russian attacks.

The footage captures black smoke rising from seemingly dozens of huge fires across the seaport city that has already been called “apocalyptic” because of widespread destruction and inhumane conditions.

“In fire, smoke and destruction. This is what Mariupol looks like from the sky today,” the city council wrote as it shared the footage Monday.

The clip shows huge apartment blocks still ablaze and smoking — while others are mere charred shells after previous airstrikes.

As the camera sweeps overhead, a series of small explosions are also seen, some seemingly aimed at military vehicles on the city streets.

The besieged city has been under an almost constant barrage, with some of the most shocking attacks from Russia’s war, including the deadly strike on a maternity hospital last week. Earlier, a 6-year-old girl died from dehydration after being trapped in the rubble of an airstrike that blew away her mom.

Overburdened with corpses left on the streets, officials last week already started burials in mass graves — with the number of dead residents reaching at least 2,500 by Monday, according to presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych.

A map showing the Russian advance through Ukraine.

Markiyan Lubkivsky, from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, had said Sunday that “nobody can be safe” as Russian President Vladimir Putin remains hellbent on completely wiping out some Ukrainian cities.

“The plan of Putin is to make from Ukrainian cities numerous Aleppos,” Lubkivsky told the BBC, referring to the Syrian city that suffered mass destruction during its civil war. “The situation is quite critical.”