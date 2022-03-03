Drone footage shows Borodyanka, Ukraine bombing destruction

Burnt out Russian trucks littered the main street of the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, Thursday, after fierce fighting between residents and Russian troops.

Drone footage of the aftermath shows the town’s main street clogged with a dozen destroyed trucks, and fires still smoldering in skeletal high-rises.

A pile of torn-up Russian vehicles can be seen in front of the town’s post office, most burned beyond easy recognition.

One truck, still apparently intact, bears a white “V,” a similar marking to those seen on other Russian units in the region.

Down the road, a cluster of tall buildings is scorched by fire. Rooms blown open by Russian ordinance spill their contents into the street below. One nine-story building, across from the small-town’s community center, is nearly torn in two. A small town of 13,000 people, 35 miles northwest of Kyiv, Borodyanka was shelled Wednesday night, ahead of an approaching column of Russian forces.

Residents recalled throwing a heap of Molotov cocktails onto Russian vehicles. REUTERS

Drone footage shows a path of destruction in the wake of a fierce battle between residents and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine. REUTERS

Residents in Borodyanka, Ukraine claim Russian APCs fired onto multiple buildings. REUTERS

Residents of the town said they repulsed the Russian advance with molotov cocktails.

“They started shooting from their APC towards the park in front of the post office,” a local man told a Reuters reporter Thursday.

“Then those bastards started the tank and started shooting into the supermarket which was already burned. It caught fire again,” he said.

“An old man ran outside like crazy, with big round eyes, and said ‘give me a Molotov cocktail! I just set their APC on fire!…Give me some petrol, we’ll make a Molotov cocktail and burn the tank!’.”

There are no reports of civilian casualties so far after a series of Russian attacks in Borodyanka, Ukraine. EPA/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH

Russian forces destroyed a residential building in Borodyanka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

It was not immediately clear how many casualties resulted from the shelling or the fighting, nor what Russia’s strategic interest was in the town.

Borodyanka is 18 miles west of Hostomel, which has been the scene of fierce fighting to control the Antonov Airport.

