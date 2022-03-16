Drone footage appears to show Russian soldiers shooting civilian with his hands up

Chilling drone footage appears to show Russian soldiers gunning down an unarmed Ukrainian motorist with his hands up — as a woman and child watched on.

The footage, obtained by German broadcaster ZDF, shows a number of cars making sudden U-turns after seeing soldiers emerging from a tank parked on the edge of a highway heading to the heart of the capital, Kyiv.

As the other cars speed off, a small silver one instead comes to stop in front of another car that already appears to be ridden with bullets and with its doors open, ZDF noted.

The driver gets out and runs around his car with his hands clearly held high — just to collapse, clutching his chest, within seconds.

The heavily armed soldiers — wearing white bands that to ID them as Russian, according to ZDF — then run-up to the car where the driver remains prone on the ground.

The man lies dead after being shot. ZDF Frontal

They can be seen pulling out a woman and child from the car, ZDF said — before they callously drag the body to the side of the road and leave it in plain sight.

The woman and child were led to woodland — with the drone footage failing to capture what then happened to them, ZDF said. It did, however, show the troops torching the car, the broadcaster said.

ZDF’s Arndt Ginzel tracked down the Ukrainian volunteer-fighter who shot the footage — and said that the time stamp and geo-tracking information all appeared to confirm it was genuine.

It is unclear what happened to the woman and the child. ZDF Frontal

Drone operator Zanoza, a member of the Bugatti Company volunteer group, said he was filming the Russian tank on Monday last week as part of his work tracking the invading forces’ movements toward the capital.

The cars had been heading toward the heart of the city when they saw the tank just after 2 p.m., Zanoza said, confirming the troops and tank all had markings confirming they were Russian.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in its so-called “special military operation” despite serious accusations of war crimes.