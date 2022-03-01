Drivers used by PGA Tour players ranked in the top 10 in strokes gained off the tee

With the Fall Series and the West Coast Swing now in the rearview mirror and the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing having started, there have been enough events played in the 2021-2022 season to start to get a good statistical feel for the game. Most players have competed in at least four to six events, so their stats have meaning and are less likely to see wild changes based on one week’s performance.

One of the most coveted stats on the PGA Tour is strokes gained off the tee, which measures the advantage (or disadvantage) a player has exclusively from his performance on par 4s and par 5s off the tee. A positive number means a player is better than the average golfer on Tour, while a negative number means the player is worse than average. Golfers who excel in this statistic tend to make a lot of money, find themselves in contention on the weekends and become household names. The best season-ending strokes gained off the tee average ever was turned in by Bubba Watson in 2012 (1.485), and Rory McIlroy has finished the season ranked either first or second five times in the past 10 years.

Below is a list of the golfers who rank in the top 10 in strokes gained off the tee, along with the drivers they are currently using.

10. Ryan Palmer, 0.794 strokes gained off the tee

Ryan Palmer

Ryan Palmer (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX 60 shaft

TaylorMade Stealth Plus+: $599.99 at GlobalGolf / $599.99 at PGA Tour Superstore

9. Corey Conners, 0.664

Corey Conners

Corey Conners (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: Ping G400 LST (8.5 degrees), with UST Mamiya Elements Gold 6X shaft

Ping G400: $397 at Carl’s Golfland / $435 at PING

8. Collin Morikawa, 0.666

Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana White D+ 60 TX shaft

TaylorMade Stealth Plus+: $599.99 at GlobalGolf / $599.99 at PGA Tour Superstore

7. Luke List, 0.685

TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ driver

TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ driver (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana DF80 TX shaft

TaylorMade Stealth Plus+: $599.99 at GlobalGolf / $599.99 at PGA Tour Superstore

6. Sergio Garcia, 0.687

Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (8 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft

TaylorMade Stealth Plus+: $599.99 at GlobalGolf / $599.99 at PGA Tour Superstore

5. Patrick Cantlay, 0.692

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay (Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi ZF60 TX shaft

Titleist TS3: $499.99 at PGA Tour Superstore

4. Sungjae Im, 0.711

Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: Titleist TSi2 (8 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 X shaft

Titleist TSi2: $549 at Global Golf / $549 at PGA Tour Superstore

3. Keith Mitchell, 0.793

Keith Mitchell

Keith Mitchell (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: Mizuno ST-Z (9.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS T1100 6.5 75X shaft

Mizuno ST-Z: $399.99 at GlobalGolf / $399.95 at Dick’s Sporting Goods

2. Cameron Young, 0.837

Cameron Young

Cameron Young (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 70 TX shaft

Titleist TSi3: $549.99 at GlobalGolf / $549.99 at PGA Tour Superstore

1. Jon Rahm, 1.227

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: Callaway Rogue ST Three Diamond LS (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft

Callaway Rogue ST Three Diamond LS: $549.99 at GlobalGolf / $549.99 at PGA Tour Superstore

1