Driver without valid license kills 5 in wrong-way crash

Five people were killed on a Florida expressway when their car was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver — who had his license revoked nearly a decade ago, according to a report.

Maiky Simeon, 30, was driving east in the westbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near Miami in an Infiniti sedan around 4:30 a.m. Saturday when he smashed head-on into a Honda sedan.

Everyone inside the sedan — four women and one man ranging in age from 18 to 25 — was killed in the wreck, authorities said. None of them have been publicly identified.

Simeon has not had a valid driver’s license since 2014. Florida Highway Patrol

Images from the scene show both cars badly damaged after coming to rest in the roadway.

Simeon was badly injured and remains hospitalized as detectives try to piece together where he was prior to the crash.

According to the Miami Herald, Simeon has not been in possession of a valid driver’s license since 2014, when he was busted for going 109 miles per hour.

Despite that, records show that he continued to drive and rack up violations, including speeding, running red lights and failing to yield at an intersection.

The outlet also reported that a prior girlfriend described him as “psychotic” and “obsessive” in seeking out a restraining order.

Investigators said criminal charges are possible in Saturday’s wreck.