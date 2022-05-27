Driver killed after car flies off elevated Bronx highway

A driver was killed on Thursday night when after a Mercedes flew off a Bronx highway and struck a house, cops said.

The car was traveling southbound on the elevated highway near exit 14 in the northeast Bronx when it drove off of the roadway and fell into the road underneath just before 7 p.m.

The vehicle hit a house when it landed, located at 255 Pelham Parkway West, and caused minor property damage, cops said.

The driver, a 25-year-old male, was ejected from the car. He was transported to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 28-year-old female passenger suffered a broken leg and is recovering at Jacobi, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

