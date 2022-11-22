Driver in Massachusetts Apple store crash claims ‘foot was stuck’

The driver who crashed his car into an Apple Store in Massachusetts on Monday morning — killing one person and injuring at least 16 others — said he was unable stop the car because his foot was stuck on the accelerator.

Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested hours after his 2019 Toyota SUV crashed into the storefront in Hingham and charged with reckless homicide.

According to a police report, Rein said “his right foot became stuck on the accelerator and his vehicle accelerated,” WCVB reported.

He then used his left foot to try to brake, but was unable to stop the SUV from plowing into the store.

“Mr. Rein stated that he used his left foot to try and brake but was unable to stop the vehicle and the vehicle crashed through the front of the Apple Store,” the report said.

Bradley Rein is being held on $100,000 cash bail. AP

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Monday that first responders arrived to find bystanders rendering first aid to victims. The shocking incident took place less than an hour after the store had opened for the day.

At least 16 people with varying degrees of injuries were taken to area hospitals. It’s unclear how many people were inside the store at the time.

“This morning was an unthinkable morning, and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Cruz said. “This investigation is active and ongoing.”

A New Jersey man, identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, was found dead at the scene.

A construction worker from New Jersey died after being struck by the SUV. AP

Bradley, who worked for GMS Construction, had been with a co-worker completing repairs outside the store when he was struck by the SUV.

“We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store,” Apple said in a statement Monday.

“Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident. We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time.”

During his arraignment Tuesday in Hingham District Court, Rein was charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. He is being held on $100,000 cash bail.

At least 16 people were injured and taken to area hospitals following the crash. via REUTERS

According to the police report, there were no drugs or alcohol in his system, and he has no medical issues that would affect his ability to drive. Rein also told police he had been servicing his vehicle regularly, and that it did not have any mechanical issues.

Rein has no criminal records in Massachusetts, but was previously cited for driving under the influence in Roxbury, Vermont, back in 2020, according to Vermont State Police.

The Apple Store, located in a shopping center called Derby Street, will be closed until crews can evaluate its structural integrity, officials said.