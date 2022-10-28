Driver dies in freak accident in Atlanta parking garage

A driver in Atlanta died when he became pinned between his truck and a parking garage ticket machine, police said.

The freak accident occurred around 12:15 a.m. in the parking garage of the Starling Hotel on the 1000 block of Peachtree Street, officials said.

According to authorities, the man forgot to put his pickup truck in park before opening the driver’s door to reach the ticket machine that controls the exit gate, reported NBC News.

His red Ford rolled forward while he was partly outside it, leaving him pinned against the machine.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. He has not been named as of Friday.

The local news station WXIA reported that the garage where the accident took place is used by the Starling Atlanta Midtown Hotel.

A hotel representative said he had no information to share about the deadly incident.

Atlanta police said they are investigating the death.