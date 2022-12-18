Drew Dober folds Bobby Green into unconsciousness with massive left hand

Drew Dober scored a massive knockout against Bobby Green on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 216.

After struggling with his opponent’s counterpunching, Dober (26-11 MMA, 12-7 UFC) scored a big knockout at the 2:45 mark of Round 2 when he clattered a left hand off the head of Green (29-14-1 MMA, 10-9-1 UFC) at the UFC Apex.

In the opening round, Dober pushed the pace as Green circled around the inside perimeter of the fence. Green utilized a beautiful boxing arsenal, including slick counterpunching to keep Dober at bay. Kicks were popular, particularly at the end of the round – and particularly in the favor of Green.

In Round 2, Green continued his display of vintage showmanship – including some hands-up taunting, both of quick and lengthy variations. Dober landed a nice spinning back fist, but Green was back to his attack within moments.

The exchanges got more frequent and more aggressive, as both men landed right hands. A wicked left hand from Dober whiffed – but a second one connected. And it only took one. Green folded to the canvas, toppling over backward.

With the win, Dober extended his winning streak to three and tied Dustin Poirier for most knockouts in UFC lightweight history with eight. After the fight, Dober called out 6-foot-3 lightweight Jalin Turner.

Green fell into a two-fight skid. He is 2-2 in his most recent four.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 216 results include:

Drew Dober def. Bobby Green via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 2:45

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Cody Brundage via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:16

Cory McKenna def. Cheyanne Vlismas via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Matthew Semelsberger def. Jake Matthews via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Said Nurmagomedov def. Saidyokub Kakhramonov via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 3:50

Rafael Garcia def. Maheshate via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Bryan Battle via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

Manel Kape def. David Dvorak via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Sergey Morozov def. Journey Newson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 216.

