Drew Barrymore To Host 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards – The Hamden Journal

Drew Barrymore has been tapped to host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Honoring the best in movies and television, the annual awards shindig will air live from the Barker Hanger in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7 at 8 PM ET/PT. The ceremony also will air live internationally in more than 150 countries.

Last year, Spider-Man: No Way Home and HBO’s Euphoria took the top movie and television awards, respectively,

Barrymore is no stranger to the MTV Movie & TV Awards. She has been nominated a total of nine times and has taken home three Golden Popcorns. She won her first award for “Best Kiss” for The Wedding Singer. She also won “Best On-Screen Team” for Charlie’s Angels (2001). She was most recently nominated for Best Talk/Topical Show at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. In 2020, she and Adam Sandler were also honored as “Dynamic Duo” at the MTV Awards: Greatest of All Time.

Barrymore currently is host of the syndicated daytime talker The Drew Barrymore Show, which was renewed on CBS Stations through the 2023-2024 season.

Executive Producers for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf, along with Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive.