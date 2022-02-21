Drew Barrymore is planning on celebrating the upcoming 40th anniversary of E.T. in a personal way with the help of the film’s famous director and her two daughters.

“I’ve actually been speaking with Steven Spielberg about it,” says Barrymore, who is mom to daughters Frankie, 7, and Olive, 9. “He calls my girls who he held when they were babies, and he’s known them throughout their lives. I do want to revel in this moment with them and include them and celebrate with Steven. He’s a big father figure to me.”

The film, which came out on June 11, 1982, features a 7-year-old Barrymore as Gertie. Her brother in the film, Elliot, played by Henry Thomas, befriends the extraterrestrial E.T. whom they quietly move into the family’s suburban California home. Things become adventurous for the kids when the government catches onto them and wants to take the alien away.

The Oscars, 1983

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

The anniversary is especially meaningful for the 46-year-old talk show host because her daughters are around the same age as she was when the film first came out. Spielberg pointed out the coincidence to the actress, who admits she still has trouble believing how synchronistic this all is.

“So he’s like, ‘We’re not missing this moment with your kids,’ she explains. “I’m like, ‘Okay. You’re right. We can’t. You’re right.’ This is very emotional and full circle. My kids are very close to the age that I was when E.T. came out. Frankie actually is at the age. She is 7, and she will just be turning 8, and Olive is 9. She’ll be turning 10. This is where I’m at, and they love Steven.”

Barrymore met Spielberg while filming the movie and has spoken candidly of their father-daughter type of relationship, even crediting him for putting her on the map.

Drew Barrymore

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty

“I got lucky,” she told Dax Shepherd on his Armchair Expert podcast in Sept. 2021. “He single-handedly changed my life. He was also someone who I didn’t realize until I was older was also very fatherly. He calls me his first kid. He was appalled by me wearing red lipstick or when I did Playboy. He sent me a note, ‘Cover up!’ “

With the big anniversary on the horizon, it’s special for Barrymore to see Spielberg treat her daughters with the same protective nature he did her all these years ago.

“He had me wait until I was 10-years-old to have my ears pierced,” Barrymore explains. “They’re so excited because Olive is about to turn 10. So she knows she gets to have her ears pierced.”

“They love him, and they love his movies, and they love that he’s so important to me, and really was there to give me energy, and protection, and opportunity, and care the way your family is supposed to. And when that was missing, he really stepped in,” she continues. “Now that I’m a mom and my girls are those ages. It’s so full circle and so meaningful.”

“When he said we need to celebrate the 40th anniversary with the girls, I cried my eyes out and it’s such a life moment and I’m so proud of where we’re all at. It just feels like such a blessing that everyone is happy, and whole, and healthy right now,” she adds. “This is so cool. This is life. What? How?”