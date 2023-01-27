Drew Barrymore Slams Razzies For Nomination Of 12-Year-Old Firestarter – The Hamden Journal

Drew Barrymore, the original Firestarter from the 1984 film of that name is burning mad over the Razzie nomination (now withdrawn) of the new Firestarter, 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

Speaking out on both her own program, The Drew Barrymore Show, as well as CBS Mornings, Barrymore said her “blood boiled” after learning that the young actress was nominated for a worst actress Razzie Award. On CBS Mornings she called the Razzie nomination of a child “bullying.”

On her own show – watch both clips below – Barrymore said, “Listen, I get poking fun at ourselves. I mean come on, fair game, bring it on, but Ryan is 12 years old.” The original Firestarter continued, “Razzie co-founder John Wilson has since apologized and removed her from the category and said they’re implementing a new rule precluding anyone 18 years or younger.”

Barrymore said on CBS Mornings that she was hearted by the overwhelmingly supportive social media response for Armstrong. “I’m glad to see people didn’t jump on the ‘let’s make fun of her’ wave and instead said, ‘This isn’t right.’”

Earlier this week, Wilson issued an apology saying, in part, “Sometimes you do things without thinking. Then you are called out for it. Then you get it. It’s why the Razzies were created in the first place.” Wilson also said the criticism over the nomination was “valid,” and that the organization will no longer nominate performers or filmmakers under the age of 18.

Despite her boiling blood, Barrymore hasn’t lost her sense of humor. On CBS Mornings she was asked if she’d ever been Razzie-nominated, and, laughing while referring to two of her early-’90s horror pics, responded, “I must have! I should have! Has anyone ever seen Doppelganger? My cameo in Waxwork II should have warranted one.”

On her own show, Barrymore ended her segment by starring directly into the camera and, addressing the Razzie organizers in her best Firestarter staredown, said, “Don’t. Do. This. Again.”