Drew Barrymore Reveals She Was Once in an ‘Open Relationship’ with Luke Wilson: ‘Young and Wild’

Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson are reminiscing about their past relationships with the Wilson brothers.

On Thursday’s episode of Barrymore’s daytime talk show, the two actresses discussed first becoming acquainted with one another, and what their love lives looked like at the time.

“When we first met, we were young and wild,” said Barrymore, 46.

“I think it was at a bar/restaurant … Chez Jay’s in Santa Monica, with Luke [Wilson],” said Hudson, 42.

That’s when Barrymore said, “I was dating him, but I think he was also dating other people.”

“It was an open relationship; we were young,” she added.

“I’ve been there with a Wilson too,” said Hudson with a laugh. (Hudson previously dated Luke’s older brother Owen Wilson off and on, after the two filmed 2006’s You, Me and Dupree together.)

For Barrymore, that time in her life is something she looks back on with fond memories, as she realizes it was “low stakes.”

“We’re just young, we’re having fun, we’re all playing, acting, hanging out. You’re not taking it all so seriously, and it was fun and we had the best time,” she said.

Barrymore also gave Hudson props for her impression of her on Saturday Night Live back in 2000, saying, “You nailed it.”

“It’s your mouth … also, you have so much expression in your face, you know?” Hudson told Barrymore. “So I was like, if I just commit to the expression — and you do that thing where you get really excited.”

Five years later, Barrymore starred in Fever Pitch alongside Jimmy Fallon — and she remembers hearing from him, too, on set about a physical feature that was uniquely her.

“He was like, ‘I love how crooked your mouth is, the side of your face,’ ” she recalled. “I never noticed it before Jimmy Fallon said it to me on the set of Fever Pitch! And now I see it.”