Drew Barrymore reveals how ex Justin Long ‘gets all the ladies’

Drew Barrymore says she was “very much in love” with ex Justin Long. (Photo: Getty Images)

Drew Barrymore doesn’t get why she and ex-boyfriend Justin Long “were ever an interesting couple” — as far as public interest in their long-ago romance.

On her eponymous talk show, she and comedian Mike Birbiglia reminisced about making the 2010 film Going the Distance. Barrymore and Long, who had been dating off-and-on for several years at the point, played long-distance loves in the rom-com while Birbiglia, in his film debut, had a small role as a waiter.

“Well, I was dating [Justin Long] at the time,” Barrymore, 47, replied when Birbiglia asked what she remembered about making the film, then quipped, “We’re not the first people to meet on the set and have a romance.”

Birbiglia said what he remembered was filming in the middle of the night with the couple in a Manhattan restaurant. He said each time they finished a scene and went outside, paparazzi would swarm Barrymore and Long.

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long shooting a scene for Going the Distance with Jason Sudeikis in Central Park in 2009 (Photo: Jackson Lee/starmaxinc.com via AP Images)

“I blocked that out,” she said replied with a smile and agreed with his observation that that level of stardom made for a weird life existence.

“It is,” she agreed, going on to say, “I didn’t get why we were ever an interesting couple. That didn’t make any sense to me. Like: Who cares? We’re not exciting.”

When Birbiglia said others didn’t agree, she said, “I don’t see it that way” before adding, “And no offense to Justin!”

Drew Barrymor and Justin Long at the UK premiere of Going the Distance in 2010. (Photo: REUTERS/Eddie Keogh)

Barrymore then gave a little more detail about their romance, which began in 2007 and was off an on until 2010. She talked about how they dated “for many years” and she was “very much in love with Justin.” She said a main reason she fell for Long, who she also starred with in 2009’s He’s Just Not That Into You, is because “he is funny. The sharpest wit. You want to know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there’s a few reasons, but … he’s brilliant. He’ll just knock your socks off with laughter.”

A pop-up appeared on the screen noting that Long is currently making current girlfriend Kate Bosworth laugh and Barrymore “could no wish them more happiness.”

Story continues

(Screenshot: Drew Barrymore Show)

Barrymore and Birbiglia went on to talk about another of her films, Music and Lyrics, with Hugh Grant.

“Hugh and I did not date,” Barrymore said at the start. “Not even a little.”

She explained that when she met Grant she was “upset” because “he is totally a grumpy old man. You’re like, No… you’re supposed to be the dashing rom-com guy. What is going on? Then you fall in love with him for the real Hugh and he’s the greatest guy ever and I love him so much.”

While Long has found love again, Barrymore is still looking — and she’ll often talk about the ups and downs of being in the dating game. She is thrice divorced, including from Will Kopleman (with whom she shares her two daughters) and comedian Tom Green. She’s also dated musicians Fabrizio Moretti, Jamie Walters and Eric Erlandson.