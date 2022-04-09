Drew Barrymore responds to Britney Spears beautiful comment

Drew Barrymore shared her thoughts on Britney Spears calling her one of the kindness celebrities she has ever met. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Don’t worry fans, the talk show host has seen ’ Instagram post calling her — and she wants to respond.

Earlier this week, Spears posted an Instagram reflecting on the only times she’s felt speechless meeting fellow celebs. “I’ve met 1000s of celebrities in the business … but I have to say the 2 people where I literally went speechless were and @drewbarrymore,” Spears wrote. “They are by far the 2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life !!! Like shocking !!!”

In a preview for an upcoming episode of , Barrymore explains that while everyone on her team saw the post and happily freaked out, the Flower Films founder would rather take her time responding.

“Everyone at the show, because I was down here filming, came running up to me and was like did you see? And I just said I’ll see it when I get upstairs,” she explained. “I wanna be, like, thoughtful. I wanna read every word that she says. I really want to respond thoughtfully, I really want to choose my words the right way.”

Barrymore goes on to say that she really looks forward to .

“I just think it’s such a smart and intelligent way to tell her story,” the 50 First Dates actress shared. “She will control that narrative and she will tell us in her own words and it’s just a brilliant way for us to be invited into her world … It’s such a moment for me, I have so many feelings towards her, so much profoundness… So how do you encapsulate that in a post?”

Barrymore has been public about her support for Spears while the pop star was fighting to end her 13-year conservatorship. In August 2021, the former child star called Spears speaking up “the key to her freedom.”

“This is about her and her life,” she said with Entertainment Tonight. “Everybody deserves the freedom to make mistakes or a success of their life and everything in between. That is what a life is.”

