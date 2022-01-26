Drew Barrymore opens up about becoming ‘depressed’ after pregnancy news leaked

Drew Barrymore is known for her bubbly personality, but the Hollywood star was in a more serious mood when she recalled how painful it was to have one of her pregnancies leaked to the media.

The actor and talk show host shared the story on Tuesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” noting that her guest, author and political staffer Huma Abedin, had also had a pregnancy revealed to the public before she could announce the news herself.

“I was walking out of my OB/GYN and I had just found out I was pregnant,” Barrymore recalled. “I walked out of her office and someone I work with, Chris Miller, got all these calls, ‘We know she’s pregnant. We’re breaking the story.'”

After Miller refused to comment on the story rumor, he and Barrymore brushed off the reporter’s call. That is, until they realized that a photographer had captured an image of Barrymore holding her sonogram.

“I was stupid enough to carry the sonogram in my hand out with me,” she said.

Having her pregnancy announced without her consent was distressing for the “Charlie’s Angel” star.

“I was depressed or saddened, kind of, that I didn’t get to have that be a private thing, a moment, or just to wrap my head around it,” she said.

Barrymore shares two daughters, Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, with ex-husband Will Kopelman. They were married from 2012 to 2016.

In September 2021, Barrymore opened up about how much she adores Kopelman’s new wife, Vogue director Allie Michler.

“He got married to this incredible woman, Allie, and I just feel like I won the lottery with her,” Barrymore, 46, said during an episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

“I feel like I’m lucky that there’s this new, beautiful soul that came into our lives and I don’t try to be her best friend,” she continued. “She knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I’m her biggest cheerleader, but I give them space.”

The “Never Been Kissed” star went on to say that Michler had developed her own special bond with Olive and Frankie, adding that she, Kopelman and Michler celebrate family events together.

“We hang out, we do dinners, all the kids’ birthdays, we might take a trip together,”said Barrymore. “We’re finding our way in a beautiful, slow, respectful manner, and I’m just so lucky because she came into Will’s life and got to know my daughters very well and very real, saw all the warts and all the hearts and everything in between.”