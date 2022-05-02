Drew Barrymore apologizes for ‘making light’ of Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Drew Barrymore is apologizing for offending with her Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial observations. (Photo: Getty Images)

Drew Barrymore is apologizing for “making light” of the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial.

While many celebrities have weighed in on the exes’ trial — taking place over the last few weeks in Fairfax, Va., and streaming online for all to see with wild accusations aplenty — the Drew Barrymore Show host has been criticized for comments on her show last week.

“It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity,” Barrymore said while discussing the show with guest Anthony Anderson on Friday. “I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public. I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information that nobody had to know. This is crazy!”

At the center of the case, however, are mutual domestic abuse claims — and very serious ones. Depp, who’s suing Heard over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed stating that she’s “a public figure representing domestic abuse,” testified that she abused him — not the other way around — on many occasions, including throwing a glass liquor bottle at him leading to his fingertip being severed. Heard’s attorney said in opening remarks that in addition to being abused by Depp during their four-year relationship, she was sexually assaulted.

In Barrymore’s video apology, posted to Instagram on Sunday, she said, “It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and for that, I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself.”

She continued, “I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person and I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it. And I thank everyone for helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you.”

Criticism of Barrymore’s Depp-Heard trial comments also included that she discussed the topic with Anthony Anderson, who has faced previous sexual assault allegations. Anderson has maintained his innocence and was never convicted.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million and Heard is countersuing. The trial, which is streaming all over the internet, outlines their numerous mutual allegations of abuse against each other. They both claim to have lost work millions of revenue from the mutual defamation.

While the crux of the case is serious, the trial has flung open the door into their lives together with issues at hand also including whether Heard defecated in Depp’s bed, among other outrageous claims.

It’s had many famous people weighing in, including Howard Stern calling it a “disaster” and saying Depp overacted on the witness stand. Joe Rogan called Heard a “crazy lady.”