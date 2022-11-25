DreamWorks Animation Debuts New Animated Logo Sequence – The Hamden Journal

DreamWorks Animation on Friday unveiled a new, 32-second curtain raiser that will open its films going forward.

The animated logo sequence watches as DreamWorks’ iconic moonchild in flight soars through the stars amongst the studio’s celebrated franchises including this year’s The Bad Guys, alongside iconic characters from How to Train Your Dragon, Kung Fu Panda, The Boss Baby, Trolls and Shrek.

The piece was developed and produced by a creative team at DreamWorks that included including producer Suzanne Buirgy, production designer Kendall Cronkhite and composer Harry Gregson-Williams.

DreamWorks’ new curtain raiser will be introduced during screenings of the studio’s upcoming animated feature Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which will hit North American theaters for one day only on November 26 before going wide on December 21. Watch the new logo sequence by clicking above.