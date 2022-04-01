‘DreaMars’:Israeli & German Network Greenlight Live Action Teen Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Israeli and German networks have greenlit DreaMars, a live action series about eight teenagers who fly to Mars for a critical mission in preparation for settlement on the Red Planet.

The show will air next year on Israeli network HOT’s kids channel Zoom and Germany’s KiKA, with filming taking place in the first space simulation centre in Israel that replicates settlements on Mars.

A co-production between STORYZ Productions, SKLAN&KA, SAMKA and German broadcasters NDR, HR, SWR and RBB, the 20-part series for older kids and teens takes place in 2045 and spotlights the group’s journey from the attempt to travel to Mars to realizing that they have landed in the wrong place and are cut off from communication with Earth, with only a few hours before the electricity in their space suits runs out and everyone dies. Lead protagonist Emma is a space geek, whose older sister was killed in a failed mission a few years earlier, and she infiltrate the expedition under a false identity, where she connects with the space minister’s sophisticated daughter.

Jetpack Distribution is handling international sales.

“This ground-breaking series strongly appeals to both teens and space enthusiasts,” said Jetpack CEO Dominic Gardiner. “We know space missions are of interest to kids globally right now, and the production teams have created something to build intrigue around – and cultivate – that interest.”