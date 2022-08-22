Draymond’s wedding guestlist shows NBA loves Warriors star, Matt Barnes says

What Barnes thinks Dray’s star-studded wedding shows about him originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green might be the most outspoken player in the NBA.

It’s something he wears proudly — and something that clearly has made him plenty of friends throughout the league.

In a recent interview with SI.com’s “Inside the Warriors,” Green’s former teammate Matt Barnes shared exactly how the four-time NBA champ’s wedding was a perfect example of how beloved he is by his peers.

“It was dope,” Barnes told “Inside the Warriors” of not only attending Green’s wedding, but being able to reconnect with his Golden State friends. “Warriors are in my heart, being able to see guys that played there, guys that are still there and all the stars around the league, LeBron [James], Jayson [Tatum] and Bam [Adebayo], it really shows how loved Draymond is.”

There’s no denying Green can talk his fair share of smack when it comes to basketball. But it’s clear that beyond the floor, there’s nothing but love between the power forward and some of his biggest rivals.

Take Tatum, for example. Just over two months ago, Green and the Boston Celtics star were duking it out for a chance at NBA Finals glory. But last Monday night, they were raising a glass to Green and his wife Hazel.

The glitzy celebration also created amazing moments between athletes that never would happen on the court, like when Green, James and Steph Curry hopped in the photo booth together to flaunt the 12 total rings between them.

RELATED: Windhorst predicts how Draymond will approach player option

And for Barnes, there was nothing better than celebrating love for the Greens with teammates, friends and even a rival or two.

“I just think being able to get everybody together across the board,” he told Inside the Warriors. “It was a star-studded event, a lot of friends, a lot of family, a lot of love.”

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast