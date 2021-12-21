Draymond Green’s son DJ steals show helping out on Warriors’ sideline

Stephen Curry scored 30 points and the Warriors took care of business against the Kings 113-98 and yada yada yada…

Draymond Green‘s 4-year-old son DJ was the story at the Warriors’ game. He was put to work and was helping out on the sidelines.

“I thought DJ was really solid,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr joked after the game, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “His hustle up and down the sidelines was very impressive. He’s got a lot to learn though. He’s a young guy and we just got to give him more reps.”

This is part of Steve Kerr’s brilliance, creating an inclusive, family culture with the Warriors. Make no mistake, the Warriors staff and players take the craft of basketball seriously, they put in the work, but why does that have to be a slog? It can be fun, or to use Kerr’s phrasing, there needs to be joy. DJ on the sidelines is a little bit of joy.

