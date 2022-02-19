Draymond Green’s home burglarized during Super Bowl

Warriors forward Draymond Green’s L.A. house was ransacked during Super Bowl weekend … and over $1,000,000 worth of stuff — watches, jewelry, and other property — was stolen, TMZ Sports has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us 31-year-old Green — who attended Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — came home later that night and discovered someone had busted their way into his home.

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Before the All-Star break, the Warriors provided a new update for Draymond Green’s lower back and disc injury that has kept him out for 20 consecutive games. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/16/war… – 8:00 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

All-Star Weekend has begun for Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, and Juan Toscano-Anderson. Steph 7 Draymond will arrive in Cleveland on Friday. pic.twitter.com/Gut48G1a5r – 12:34 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets are 2-0 against the Warriors since Draymond complained about a postponement due to COVID. – 2:49 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Nuggets dagger the Warriors with a buzzer beating 3 for the win. Warriors enter the break 1-4 in their previous five games. They just blew an 8-point lead in the final 2:37. Defense continues to struggle and Draymond Green still won’t be there when they return from the break. – 12:38 AM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

Question… What if Tristan had a deal that paid him money to announce the team he’s going to? And Carlisle blew that money for him? I got fined for less. – 12:23 AM

Story continues

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

Golden State’s Draymond Green comes over to the stands at the Chase Center and sits with his family after the 2nd timeout of the first quarter vs. the #Nuggets. Aww. Green’s been out due to a back injury. pic.twitter.com/YZyRIuaJhp – 10:33 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr shared what he knows about Draymond Green’s injury update. pic.twitter.com/l0AJHAyyt2 – 9:04 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Draymond Green injury update: Warriors forward expected to return ‘at some point’ after All-Star break

cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 8:56 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

The Warriors say Draymond Green, who has missed the last 20 games because of a lower back injury, is doing light on-court activity and is expected to return “at some point after the All-Star break.” – 8:12 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors provide a Draymond Green update (sort of):

-He’s making progress

-Is doing light on-court activity

-Next update coming upon his return to practice ‘on a date to be determined.’ – 8:06 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Warriors say Draymond Green is “anticipated” to return “at some point after the All-Star Break” from the disc issue that’s kept him out for more than a month. pic.twitter.com/Dsoh5atVPb – 8:04 PM

More on this storyline

Our sources tell us the alleged perps entered Green’s residence through his window … and made off with watches, jewelry, and other personal property. -via TMZ.com / February 19, 2022