Draymond Green’s defensive masterpiece shown by wild Warriors-Mavericks stat

The Warriors held the star-studded Dallas Mavericks to 87 points in their blowout win that jump started the Western Conference finals.

Luka Dončić, who averaged 31.5 points per game during the first two rounds of the Mavs’ postseason run, was held to a measly 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting.

Andrew Wiggins was given the task to be the primary Dončić stopper. But per usual, Draymond Green had his hands everywhere in Golden State’s defensive effort.

Green limited the Mavericks to 26.7 percent shooting (4 of 15) when he was the primary defender, per ESPN. Dallas, which shot 22.9 percent from 3-point range as a team in Game 1, missed all nine attempts from deep when Green was defending.

The 0-for-9 display is the third-most misses for a team against a single defender in the playoffs over the last nine NBA seasons.

“Draymond is the key to our defense,” coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “He’s kind of our middle linebacker. Against a team like [Dallas] that spreads you out, you have to make good rotations and good reads. He is one of the best in the world at doing that, kind of getting everyone organized and talking.”

Green also chipped in two steals and one highlight-reel block on the defensive side of the ball. He tallied 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out three assists in the series-opening win.

