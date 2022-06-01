Draymond Green’s defense of Steph Curry ‘weird,’ Kendrick Perkins says

Why Perk thinks Draymond’s defense of Steph is ‘weird’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kendrick Perkins again is calling out Draymond Green. This time, however, it has nothing to do with the Warriors forward’s playing ability.

Instead, Perkins has taken offense to Green’s latest comments in defense of his teammate, Steph Curry.

During Monday’s episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” Green argued that Curry has yet to win an NBA Finals MVP trophy because he was double-teamed “seven times” more often than former teammate Kevin Durant during Golden State’s last two title runs.

“If you’re capable of analyzing a game, then under no circumstances are you going to say Steph Curry needs a Finals MVP to validate who he is,” Green said on his podcast.

Perkins, the 2008 NBA champion-turned-analyst, called Green’s comments “weird” during a long rant Tuesday on ESPN’s “NBA Today.”

“I’m confused, because nobody ever questioned Steph Curry’s greatness,” Perkins said. “So, for Draymond to say that is weird to me. Nobody ever said that [Curry] needed to win a Finals MVP to solidify his greatness. … They’ve been saying that a Finals MVP would enhance and put him in a different conversation, which it will.

“If you go down the line and give me your top 10 greatest players of all time, all of them have a Finals MVP. That’s all we say. In my opinion, I got Steph Curry as No. 12. For Draymond to create this narrative that everybody is saying this — Steph Curry, a generational talent, a guy that changed the game forever — is sitting up here saying that he needs a Finals MVP to put a stamp on his legacy? Nobody is saying that.”

Green’s comments didn’t just spur a reaction from Perkins, but from Durant as well, who said his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate’s assessment of Curry coverage is “100% false” in a tweet. A back-and-forth between the two NBA stars ensued, ending with Durant telling Green, “I love the show.”

While Green and Durant’s disagreement appeared to end amicably, past beef between Perkins and the outspoken Golden State veteran could lead to a different outcome

“It’s crazy to me, because we just let this dude [Green] sit up here and call out people time and time again to get his approval,” Perkins continued.

If the past is any indication, Green surely will have a response to Perkins’ complaints.

