Draymond Green wants Warriors-Kings NBA playoff series for hilarious reason

Draymond wants playoff series vs. Kings for hilarious reason

The Warriors traveled to Denver, Memphis, Dallas and Boston during their run to the 2022 NBA championship, visiting four cities outside the Pacific Time Zone.

Draymond Green noted that if Golden State can limit their time in an airplane during the NBA playoffs this year, they want that option. As a result, the Warriors star wants a first-round matchup with the Sacramento Kings due to the limited travel.

“I’m not upset if the standings shook out how they did today and we met Sacramento in the first round,” Green said on the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show.”

“Not because I think Sacramento is a weak team, because the travel is so much easier … The only place we can fly and get to in 45 minutes in the Western Conference is Sacramento.”

The Kings are an inexperienced team heading into the NBA playoffs, so that is why many assume that the 33-year-old wants that matchup. However, the four-time NBA champion revealed a level of respect for Sacramento, considering Mike Brown is their coach and was on the Warriors’ coaching staff the last six seasons.

Golden State’s core three players of Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry are in their 30s, so the less wear and tear they put on their bodies, even from traveling, the better they’ll perform.

“I said all that to say the reason why I said Sac is simply just because of the travel,” Green continued. “That’s a lot on your body. If we could bus ride an hour and ten minutes up the way like, I just think that’s much better for us.

“Now, Sac is playing well and very good team, but just from the travel, at the end of the day, I don’t really care who we play in the playoffs. I think we can win.”

The Kings are the No. 3 seed, with the slim possibility of overtaking the Memphis Grizzlies for No. 2.; meanwhile, the Warriors fell to the No. 7 seed with their loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday combined with Minnesota’s win over Sacramento on Monday night. .

Both teams will look to finish as high as possible, but if they meet in the first round, expect northern California to be divided for this potential playoff series.

