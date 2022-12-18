Draymond Green victim of hilarious blooper, passes ball to Raptors coach

Ultimate blooper: Draymond passes ball to Raptors coach Nurse originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Through three quarters Sunday in Toronto, the Warriors had 26 assists on 35 made field goals, and Draymond Green was hoping it had been 27 dimes on 36 shots.

The problem for Green is that no teammate was in the vicinity of his pass midway through the third quarter.

With the Warriors leading comfortably, Jordan Poole drove to the basket and passed to Green, who spun toward the right corner expecting Donte DiVincenzo or Klay Thompson to be there waiting.

Instead, Green’s pass found the Raptors bench, where coach Nick Nurse caught the pass and flipped it to the nearby referee.

Aside from his one blooper, Green played exceptionally well, scoring 13 points in the first quarter. Through three quarters, he had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.

RELATED: Draymond not concerned about other Western Conference teams

But that blooper will appear on highlight shows all week.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast