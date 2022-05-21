Draymond Green trolls Charles Barkley after beefing with Warriors fans

Draymond trolls Chuck for beefing with Dub Nation before Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If one person is going to stand up for Warriors fans, it’s going to be Draymond Green.

Charles Barkley continued his beef with Dub Nation ahead of Friday’s Western Conference finals Game 2 matchup, but Green came to the rescue while joining TNT’s “Inside the NBA” broadcast during pregame warmups.

“Also Chuck, you’re not going to keep going at our fans,” Green said.

“Oh let me tell you something, I’m going to keep going at these fans,” Barkley responded. “I promise you that. They gonna get all the smoke they want my brother.”

“They got more rings than you, Chuck,” Green said.

The exchange got the attention of former Warrior and current Denver Nuggets big man DeMarcus Cousins, who joked about Green’s ability to multitask.

Barkley has been openly expressive of his feelings about San Francisco, previously saying he doesn’t dislike the area but “hates the area.”

In response, the Bay Area welcomed him with boos and “Chuck, you suck” chants on Wednesday for Game 1.

Two days later, Warriors fans at Thrive City kept the same energy and continued with the chants.

And it’s safe to say Barkley is enjoying every moment of it.

“I like the little chant they got going on,” Barkley said. “I just want them to know they suck too. ‘Hey, y’all suck too!’ ”

Barkley picked Dallas to take the series over the Warriors and advance to the NBA Finals, even though his reasoning has little to do with basketball.

“I don’t think [Dallas is] the best team,” Barkley said. “I just cannot pick with the Warriors because I hate their fans. Their fans are obnoxious. I actually like the players on the team and the coaches, but I hate their fans. I’m pulling for the Mavs.

“I just want to see these people suffer. I want to see these losers suck. I do. I’m pulling for the Mavs because I’m rooting against these Warriors fans, they’re obnoxious and they’re a pain in the ass.”

As Barkley told Green, he won’t stop egging on Warriors fans as long as the series continues. And likely in return, Green will continue to come to Dub Nation’s defense.