Draymond Green takes more shots at Kendrick Perkins after initial rant

Draymond takes more shots at Perk following initial rant

The adrenaline was flowing through Draymond Green after the Warriors’ Game 6 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, causing him to stay up late which led to a lot of social media use.

A few hours after Green went on a postgame rant about comments made by ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, the Warriors’ star was on Twitter continuing to take shots at the former NBA player.

While the bad blood likely already was there between Green and Perkins, the feud took a turn Friday morning when the latter made an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” to discuss concerns about the Warriors heading into Game 6.

“Matter of fact, can somebody tell Draymond Green it’s OK to look at the basket and actually shoot a shot?” Perkins said to hosts Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim. “I mean, because he’s afraid. I mean, I’m sitting up here seeing all the turnovers. He doesn’t even look at the basket.

“He’s afraid of taking the shot right now. So some of those assists he’s getting to Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson, I could go out there and get those same assists. They wide open. Ain’t nothing but a pass. So don’t let Draymond Green sit up here and fool you like everything that come out his mouth is the gospel.”

Green hadn’t shot much in the first five games of the series, but went 6-of-14 in the Game 6 win, finishing with 14 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. It was a quintessential game by the four-time NBA All-Star after several lackluster performances earlier in the series.

Following the Warriors’ Western Conference semifinals-clinching 110-96 win over the Grizzlies at Chase Center, Green sat at the podium and ripped into Perkins for those remarks.

“Something came to my phone earlier,” Green said to reporters. “Some guy saying I’m scared to shoot the basketball. Scared and me in the same sentence is brutal. But you got a big ogre on TV talking about what Draymond says ain’t the gospel. It is the gospel. What I say is the gospel. When you say that multiple times on several different segments, you must think what I say is the gospel. So, you got to come out and shut some guys up sometimes. When you got people talking out the side of their neck. ‘Anybody can make the pass Draymond make.’ That’s just stupid.

“But these are people who get employed to talk on TV about our game. ‘Anybody could make that pass.’ You make that pass. We’d love to see it. I played against the guy by the way. I’m talking about Kendrick Perkins for those of y’all that don’t know. I’m never duckin’ no smoke. As the Memphis Grizzlies’ towels say, I don’t duck smoke. ‘Anybody could make that pass.’ You couldn’t, so good luck. You just got to come out and shut people up sometimes. It was very fun to do.”

Perkins quickly recorded a video and posted his response to Twitter, but Green was undeterred as he kept coming at Perk on social media.

The war of words won’t end anytime soon. Green said he will record his podcast Sunday while Perkins should have an on-air response Sunday during ABC’s coverage of Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks or on Monday during one of ESPN’s shows.

