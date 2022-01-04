Draymond Green surprised by how good Warriors are this season

Draymond surprised by how good Warriors are this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Almost every bit of the Warriors’ 29-7 start to this season has been impressive. The fact that they have been the best team in the NBA, with Klay Thompson and James Wiseman logging a single minute, speaks to their lofty ceiling.

Entering the season, the Warriors were expected to be one of the teams in the thick of the Western Conference race. But no one, not even Draymond Green, saw this coming.

“I must be 100 percent honest,” Green said Monday after the Warriors beat the Miami Heat at Chase Center. “I didn’t know we’d be this good. I think we are a damn good team, and I didn’t think we’d be this good, and especially this fast. Now in saying that, we have a long way to go. This is a marathon, not a sprint. It’s not the first team to 30 wins or anything like that. It’s who can consistently get better, night in and night out, day in and day out, so that when April, May, and June come around you put yourself in the best position to win a championship.

“I truly, in my heart, believe we are doing that. We continue to improve in practices. We continue to improve in games, and that’ll set us up well as we continue to roll through this season. So I’d be lying if I told you this team would be as good as we are.”

Green also knows that Thompson’s impending return will make the NBA’s best team one to be feared.

“Klay is definitely really close, we’re all excited about it, he’s excited, you see his energy every day, he’s humming,” Green told NBATV after the win vs. the Heat. “We’re excited to get him back, and we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

Thompson worked out alongside Green before the win over the Heat, and reports suggest there is “optimism” the five-time All-Star could make his return Sunday when the Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Green, like everyone else, can’t wait to have Thompson back.

“You want that for him, and I think he’s extremely excited and anxious to be back out there,” Green said. “I think you all are feeling the same way, we’re feeling the same way, this fan base is feeling the same way, and most importantly, the world of basketball is feeling the same exact way. Everybody is looking forward to Klay Thompson being back out there on the floor.”

The Warriors have roared out to a 29-7 record without Thompson, giving the shooting guard the runway he needs to ramp up his conditioning. But his return is on the horizon, and with him back, there’s no telling how good these Warriors can be.