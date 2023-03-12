Draymond Green suggests missed game-winner vs. Bucks saved him $50K fine

Draymond suggests missed game-winner saved him from $50K fine originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Chase Center would have been treated to quite the Draymond Green celebration had his near-game-winner against the Milwaukee Bucks gone in Saturday night.

And while the Warriors star certainly would have loved to have ended Golden State’s eventual 125-116 overtime win in regulation, his wallet is thankful that wasn’t the case.

“Obviously it put us in position to almost win the game; I smoked it,” Green said after the game of his buzzer-beater attempt. “But we [were] able to figure it out in overtime. …

“I thought [the shot] was cash. Probably saved me $50,000, though, because the dance I was going to do when that ball went in. So, I’m happy we still got a win and I get to keep my money in my pocket.”

With the score tied at 111 apiece, Green launched a 28-foot 3-point attempt with one second remaining in the fourth quarter. As the final buzzer rang out, the basketball bounced off the rim.

Had Green made the shot, he said he would have danced all over the court, à la Sam Cassell.

“Sam I Am, all the way down the court. I was going for it, and it bounced out. I can’t waste my money now. But I was going to waste it then, and I was going to get every penny’s worth. But unfortunately, it rolled out.”

RELATED: Curry offers support for Wiggins during extended absence

While it sounds like the Warriors’ home crowd missed out on an epic show from Green, his teammate Steph Curry had that side of things covered with a late-game flurry that led Golden State to victory.

And a win over the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks? Priceless.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast